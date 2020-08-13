Converters Expo Goes Virtual and Leads the Industry with an All-New Fully Digital Format

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / BNP Media Packaging Group announced that the 2020 Converters Expo will be a virtual experience instead of an in-person event. The Virtual Expo will feature leading authorities providing the most up-to-date innovations and technologies in the converters industry. Converters Expo Virtual Event will be live August 24-25, 2020 and will be available through March 2021 on Evolve: The Next Generation of Event Experience, a new virtual platform powered by BNP Events. To register to attend for free click here.

"For the past 13 years, Converters Expo has been the best source for converting solutions, from packaging and bags to tissues and diapers and more. Given the importance of health and safety for the entire converters community, we have made the decision to transition the upcoming Converters Expo event, which was schedule to be held in-person in Green Bay, WI, to a fully virtual event," said Glen Gudino, group publisher for BNP Media Packaging Group. "We invite professionals looking for contract manufacturers, printing, packaging, test services and other solutions to join their peers in the converting industry for all the remarkable information and networking that Converters Expo provides."

The virtual event will begin on Monday, August 24 at 10:00 am CT with a State of the Industry Keynote Presentation featuring Barb LaMue, President & CEO, New North, Inc, an 18-county regional economic development corporation in northeast Wisconsin whose mission is to harness and promote the region's resources, talents and creativity for the purpose of growing the regional economy.

Attendees will also have access to a Virtual Tour of Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC) Facilities with demos of their Fusion C flexographic printing press, Meridian Elite laser anilox cleaner, and Ares 400-SUP pouch machine on Monday, August 24th at 1:00 pm CT.

Converters Expo will offer a virtual exhibit hall where companies will showcase their products and be available to network with attendees. Participating exhibitors include Platinum Sponsors: BankFirst, BOLDT, Dorey Converting Systems; Gold Sponsor Inficon; and Bronze Sponsors: AccuWeb/BST North America; Paper Converting Machine Company; PRECO; and Valley Grinding & Mfg. For attendee registration visit https://www.packagingstrategies.com/converters-expo/attendee-information.

Converters Expo is produced by the BNP Media Packaging Group, which consists of Flexible Packaging and Packaging Strategies magazines and Converters Expo South and Global Pouch Forum. Packaging Strategies has delivered up-to-the-minute, unbiased packaging industry news, information and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms since 1983. The event is owned by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com) which produces industry-specific B2B publications, as well as national and international business meetings, conferences, trade shows, webinars, and industry events with one goal in mind: providing superior information to help professionals succeed in business.

