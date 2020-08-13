Drop Technologies Inc.: Drop Delivery, the All-In-One Cannabis Delivery Management Solution, Announces Its Expansion Into Canada

VENICE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Drop Delivery, the all-in-one cannabis delivery management solution, announces its expansion into Canada.

"We are extremely excited to begin offering our services to the Canadian marketplace," said Drop Delivery's CEO, Vanessa Gabriel. "We believe that with our innovative technology and success so far, Drop Delivery will be able to quickly expand north of the border and have a large impact on our business operations."

The expansion into Canada marks a major step in Drop Delivery's international growth plans. Thus far, it has secured clients in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, creating a nationwide presence for the Company. Combined, these provinces represent a potential market of 24 million people.

"Canada is a significant market opportunity. We understand with the changing landscape that businesses are adapting to meet new customer needs, and delivery is a major component. Drop Delivery helps make that possible in a simple and streamlined way," says Vanessa Gabriel.

Canada was the first G7 nation to legalize marijuana nationwide for recreational use in 2018. This year, recreational cannabis sales are expected to hit CA $1.2 billion, more than double sales in 2019. Consumption is also expected to grow at an 18.2% compound annual growth rate and total CAD 5.8 billion (US $4.42 billion) in 2024.

ABOUT DROP DELIVERY:

Drop Delivery is the cannabis industry's only all-in-one compliant delivery management platform. The Drop Delivery platform offers advanced technology that empowers business owners to manage inventory, dispatch and driver logistics, marketing tools, digital loyalty programs, and it provides them with their own white-label, e-commerce mobile app. With Drop Delivery, cannabis businesses can launch their own delivery services within hours. For more information, visit www.dropdelivery.com.

SOURCE: Drop Delivery

