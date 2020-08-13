IamFire Plc - New Website

13thAugust 2020

IamFire plc

AQSE: FIRE

("IamFire" or the "Company")

New Website

The Company is pleased to announce, the launch of a new corporate website for IamFire plc.

https://iamfireplc.com

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries :

IamFire plc:

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director)

& Marc T Bamber (Non-Executive Chairman)

Direct Office Line: +44 (0) 20 3778 0755

burnsstb@iamfireplc.com

marctbamber@iamfireplc.com

ir@iamfireplc.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IamFirePlc

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)