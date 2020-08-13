IamFire Plc - New Website
London, August 13
13thAugust 2020
IamFire plc
AQSE: FIRE
("IamFire" or the "Company")
New Website
The Company is pleased to announce, the launch of a new corporate website for IamFire plc.
https://iamfireplc.com
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Enquiries:
IamFire plc:
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director)
& Marc T Bamber (Non-Executive Chairman)
Direct Office Line: +44 (0) 20 3778 0755
burnsstb@iamfireplc.com
marctbamber@iamfireplc.com
ir@iamfireplc.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/IamFirePlc
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)
