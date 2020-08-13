ContextVision AB: ContextVision - key information relating to share split

STOCKHOLM - Aug 13, 2020 - ContextVision, a medical technology software company specializing in image analysis and artificial intelligence, today announces key information relating to the share spilt after a decision by the Board of Directors as of August 12th 2020. Reference is made to the extraordinary general meeting of ContextVision, held on August 5th, 2020 where it was decided to increase the number of shares in the company by dividing each share into ten shares (share split 10:1). The Board of Directors was authorized to determine the record date for the share split. The Board of Directors decided on a board meeting on August 12, 2020 that the record date for the share split shall be Thursday August 20, 2020.

As a result of the share split the shares in ContextVision AB will change ISIN code. New ISIN code will be SE0014731154. Following the share split the total number of shares in ContextVision will be 77,367,500.

Please note the following key dates for the share split.

Date on which the corporate action was made public: 5 August 2020

Split ratio: 1 old share will give 10 new shares

Last day including right to have 1 share traded into 10 shares: 18 August 2020

Ex-date: 19 August 2020

Record date: 20 August 2020

Date of approval: 12 August 2020

Other information: In conjunction with the share split the ISIN code for ContextVision will be changed to SE0014731154.

About ContextVision

ContextVision is a medical technology software company specialized in image analysis and artificial intelligence. As the global market leader within image enhancement, we are a trusted partner to leading manufacturers of ultrasound, X-ray and MRI equipment around the world.

Our expertise is to develop powerful software products, based on proprietary technology and artificial intelligence for image-based applications. Our cutting-edge technology helps clinicians accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.

ContextVision is now entering the fast-growing digital pathology market. We are re-investing significantly in our product portfolio of decision support tools and we are dedicated to becoming a leading resource for pathologists to radically develop cancer diagnosis and improve patient care.

The company, established in 1983, is based in Sweden with local representation in the U.S., Japan, China and Korea. ContextVision is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker COV.

For further information, please contact ContextVision's CEO, Fredrik Palm, at +46 76 870 25 43 or visit www.contextvision.com.

