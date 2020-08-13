Proliferating Demand for Food Delivery Services to Bring Expansive Growth, Global Food Contact Paper Market to Reach Valuation of ~US$ 7.4 bn by end of 2027: TMR

- The negative effects of aluminum and plastic packaging have given rise to the need for eco-friendly packaging solutions, thus bringing positive growth aspects for the food contact paper market during 2019-2027

- The global food contact paper market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~4 percent through the forecast period of 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The food contact paper market may find expansive growth opportunities across the forecast period of 2019-2027 on the back of the changing lifestyle patterns. The fast-paced lifestyle has led to an increase in demand for food on the go. Fast food is one of the preferred food types consumed by a considerable populace. The increase in consumption of fast food is directly proportional to the growth of the food contact paper market.

Based on a variety of factors, the analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), after conducting an exhaustive research on various factors, predict that the global food contact paper market is extrapolated to expand at a CAGR of ~4 percent during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global food contact paper market was projected to be valued at ~US$ 5 bn in 2019 and is estimated to reach ~US$ 7.4 bn by 2027 end.

Online food delivery services are strengthening their presence across a plethora of countries around the world. The emergence of food delivery services in metropolitan areas is already gaining prominence. Delivery services are also spinning a strong web of network across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. These factors are bringing substantial growth opportunities for the food contact paper market.

Food Contact Paper Market: Expert Outlook

The analysts at Transparency Market Research point out the magnifying influence of biodegradable and sustainable food packaging solutions. The analysts also highlight the expansion of growth across Asia Pacific and Latin America due to a tectonic change in the food consumption patterns.

Food Contact Paper Market: Significant Revelations

Specialty food contact paper may record thumping growth during the forecast period of 2019-2027

The penetration of food contact papers in the online food delivery sector is bringing extensive growth

Bakeries and confectioneries to hold a substantial growth share

Food Contact Paper Market: Growth- Driving Factors

The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in surge for online food delivery services around the world. As most people can't dine out due to closure of restaurants in certain parts of the world, home delivery of food is gaining traction. Therefore, this factor will eventually add extra stars of growth for the food contact paper market.

The rapidly transforming food consumption patterns of the global populace will benefit the food contact paper market to a great extent

Escalating demand for lightweight packaging products is likely to bring exponential growth opportunities

Manufacturing of carbon-free food contact paper to eliminate oxidization may assist in growth of the market

Food contact papers manufactured within the purview of the regulations prevalent in various countries may bring incremental growth

Escalation in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging to invite good growth opportunities

Food Contact Paper Market: Growth-Disrupting Factors

The food contact paper market faces a major obstacle in terms of chemicals used for manufacturing the paper. Numerous manufacturers in the food contact paper market are always developing food contact papers that are in tandem with the regulations imposed by various countries.

But sometimes, new findings and announcement of new guidelines create challenges for stakeholders in the food contact paper market. For instance, a study conducted by Mind the Store Campaign, Ecology Center, and Toxic-Free Future found out that packaging used at some fast-food outlet contains a type of chemical known as PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances) that are cancer-causing.

The FDA has recently announced a gradual discontinuation of the use of PFAS used in greaseproof paper and paperboard food packaging. This aspect may have a negative impact on the growth of the food contact paper market across the forecast period.

Global Food Contact Paper Market: Segmentation

By Material

Kraft Paper

Brown Grade



White Grade

Specialty Paper

Greaseproof Paper



Wax Paper



Foil Paper & Others

Recycled Paper

By Thickness

Up to 30 GSM

30 - 50 GSM

Above 50 GSM

By End Use

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Fresh Food

Fast Food

Burgers



Pizzas



Sandwiches



Wrap & Rolls



Chicken



Other Snack Food

Dairy Products

Baby Food

Other Food

By Application

Hotels & Restaurants

Bakeries & Cafes

Fast Food Outlets

Movie Cinemas

Airline & Railway Catering

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa

