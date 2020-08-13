Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Notice to the noteholders 13-Aug-2020 / 15:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOTICE TO THE NOTEHOLDERS - Release of Guarantor EUR 100,000,000 3.65 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 16 June 2022 (the "2022 Notes") ISIN: XS1238024035 Common Code: 123802403 The Board of Renewi plc announces that Renewi Financial Management Limited (05365983) has been released from its obligations as guarantor of the 2022 Notes. For further information please contact: Philip Griffin-Smith, Group Company Secretary: company.secretary@renewi.com About Renewi Renewi is a leading waste to product company that gives new life to used materials every day. We have around 7,000 employees working at 162 operating sites across Europe. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers. For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials. The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we "waste no more". Visit our website for more information: www.renewiplc.com [1]. ISIN: GB0007995243 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 81921 EQS News ID: 1117877 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e03491d5fc597908695f689ea4ffeb78&application_id=1117877&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2020 10:09 ET (14:09 GMT)