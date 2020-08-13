Technavio has been monitoring the galacto-oligosaccharide market and it is poised to grow by USD 498.15 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of about 10%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Growing nutritional needs of the elderly population is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd., Clasado BioSciences, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Lactose (India) Ltd., New Francisco (Yunfu City) Biotechnology Corp. Ltd., Nissin Sugar Co. Ltd., Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological co. Ltd., Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

Europe

What is the major trend of the market?

Use of nutraceuticals and prebiotics in treating chronic diseases is a major trend driving the market growth.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 9.34%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd., Clasado BioSciences, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Lactose (India) Ltd., New Francisco (Yunfu City) Biotechnology Corp. Ltd., Nissin Sugar Co. Ltd., Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological co. Ltd., Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing nutritional needs of the elderly population will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Galacto-oligosaccharide Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Galacto-oligosaccharide Market is segmented as below:

Product Syrup Powder

Geographic Landscape Asia Europe North America ROW



Galacto-oligosaccharide Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our galacto-oligosaccharide market report covers the following areas:

Galacto-oligosaccharide Market size

Galacto-oligosaccharide Market trends

Galacto-oligosaccharide Market analysis

This study identifies the use of nutraceuticals and prebiotics in treating chronic diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the galacto-oligosaccharide market growth during the next few years.

Galacto-oligosaccharide Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the galacto-oligosaccharide market, including some of the vendors such as Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd., Clasado BioSciences, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Lactose (India) Ltd., New Francisco (Yunfu City) Biotechnology Corp. Ltd., Nissin Sugar Co. Ltd., Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological co. Ltd., Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the galacto-oligosaccharide market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Galacto-oligosaccharide Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist galacto-oligosaccharide market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the galacto-oligosaccharide market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the galacto-oligosaccharide market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of galacto-oligosaccharide market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Syrup Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Powder Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Use of nutraceuticals and prebiotics in treating chronic diseases

Growing nutritional needs of elderly population

Increasing awareness of nutraceuticals and prebiotics

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd.

Clasado BioSciences

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Ingredion Inc.

Lactose (India) Ltd.

New Francisco (Yunfu City) Biotechnology Corp. Ltd.

Nissin Sugar Co. Ltd.

Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological co. Ltd.

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

