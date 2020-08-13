Technavio has been monitoring the galacto-oligosaccharide market and it is poised to grow by USD 498.15 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Frequently Asked Questions-
- At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of about 10%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Growing nutritional needs of the elderly population is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd., Clasado BioSciences, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Lactose (India) Ltd., New Francisco (Yunfu City) Biotechnology Corp. Ltd., Nissin Sugar Co. Ltd., Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological co. Ltd., Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
- Europe
- What is the major trend of the market?
- Use of nutraceuticals and prebiotics in treating chronic diseases is a major trend driving the market growth.
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
- The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 9.34%.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd., Clasado BioSciences, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Lactose (India) Ltd., New Francisco (Yunfu City) Biotechnology Corp. Ltd., Nissin Sugar Co. Ltd., Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological co. Ltd., Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing nutritional needs of the elderly population will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Galacto-oligosaccharide Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Galacto-oligosaccharide Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Syrup
- Powder
- Geographic Landscape
- Asia
- Europe
- North America
- ROW
Galacto-oligosaccharide Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our galacto-oligosaccharide market report covers the following areas:
- Galacto-oligosaccharide Market size
- Galacto-oligosaccharide Market trends
- Galacto-oligosaccharide Market analysis
This study identifies the use of nutraceuticals and prebiotics in treating chronic diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the galacto-oligosaccharide market growth during the next few years.
Galacto-oligosaccharide Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the galacto-oligosaccharide market, including some of the vendors such as Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd., Clasado BioSciences, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Lactose (India) Ltd., New Francisco (Yunfu City) Biotechnology Corp. Ltd., Nissin Sugar Co. Ltd., Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological co. Ltd., Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the galacto-oligosaccharide market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Galacto-oligosaccharide Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist galacto-oligosaccharide market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the galacto-oligosaccharide market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the galacto-oligosaccharide market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of galacto-oligosaccharide market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Syrup Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Powder Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of nutraceuticals and prebiotics in treating chronic diseases
- Growing nutritional needs of elderly population
- Increasing awareness of nutraceuticals and prebiotics
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd.
- Clasado BioSciences
- Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
- Ingredion Inc.
- Lactose (India) Ltd.
- New Francisco (Yunfu City) Biotechnology Corp. Ltd.
- Nissin Sugar Co. Ltd.
- Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological co. Ltd.
- Royal FrieslandCampina NV
- Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
