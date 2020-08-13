Consumer IAM Market worth $15.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Consumer IAM Market by Component (Solutions and services), Solution (Identity Governance, Identity Authentication and Verification), Service, Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Consumer IAM Market is projected to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2020 to USD 15.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period. The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in consumer identity and access management technology to drive the market growth.

Request for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=87038588

Browse in-depth TOC on "Consumer IAM Market"

293 - Tables

49 - Figures

273 - Pages

By service, integration and deployment service segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Integration and deployment services are used by highly qualified industry experts, domain experts, and security professionals. These professionals help organizations formulate and implement consumer identity and access management strategies, prevent revenue losses, minimize risks, understand cybersecurity solutions, and enhance security in the existing information system. Integration and deployment services are important for companies because non-IT companies do not have the expertise to understand security technologies and secure organizational information.

Based on vertical, BFSI to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast Period

BFSI organizations deal with critical data and information, these organizations have seen the strong adoption of advanced technologies in recent years. Consumer identity and access management solutions provide comprehensive insights about customers' BFSI organizations, which helps deliver a unified experience. The applications used in the BFSI industry vertical are becoming prime targets for cybercriminals to access sensitive data. Therefore, BFSI registers the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=87038588

North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America has the presence of several prominent market players delivering consumer identity and access management solutions to all end users in the region. The US and Canada both have strong economic conditions and are expected to be major contributors to the growth of the consumer identity and access management market. The geographical presence, significant Research and Development (R&D) activities, partnerships, and acquisitions and mergers are the major factors for the deployment of consumer identity and access management and services. The major vendors such as IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP and Broadcom.

Market Players

Key and innovative vendors in the Consumer IAM Market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), SAP (Germany), Broadcom (US), Okta (US), Akamai Technologies (Canada), Ping Identity (US), ForgeRock (US), LoginRadius(US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Endpoint Security Market by Solution (Endpoint Protection Platform and Endpoint Detection and Response), Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Healthcare, Retail and eCommerce, and Government), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/endpoint-security-market-29081235.html

Digital Identity Solutions Market by Solution (Biometrics and Non-Biometrics), Authentication Type, Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/digital-identity-solutions-market-247527694.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/consumer-iam-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/consumer-iam.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg