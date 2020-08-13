Bids are invited to install solar power generating systems ranging from 2 MW to 10 MW at various locations in Maharashtra. Bidding closes on September 25.From pv magazine India. The Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has invited bids to set up an aggregate 279 MW capacity in the state of Maharashtra. The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing, commissioning and operation and maintenance of solar power generating systems ranging from 2 MW to 10 MW at various locations in the state. The capacity is being tendered district-wise under five lots (two ...

