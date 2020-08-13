Gold Springs Resources Corporation: Gold Springs Resource Files Q2 2020 Financial Statements and MD&A

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC) (OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company), reports the release of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and the related management's discussion and analysis of financial position and results of operations ("MD&A"). In this press release, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

As at June 30, 2020, the Company has a working capital of $3.27 million, including $2.84 million in cash.

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $0.59 million ($0.00 loss per share) compared with a net loss of $11.32 million ($0.05 loss per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2019. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $0.23 million ($0.00 loss per share) compared with a loss of $11.42 million ($0.05 loss per share) for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

The primary drivers for the change in results for each of the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same periods of 2019 were the non-cash gain of $0.76 million and $1.17 million, respectively, recorded in the 2019 period for changes in the fair value of the arbitration award asset, Class B shares and other arbitration award liabilities and the non-cash loss of $11.39 million, in each period, arising from the write down of the Escalones project upon its reclassification as an asset held for sale.

During the period, the Company continued to manage and maintain its costs structure which resulted in general and administrative expenses (excluding non-cash share-based payments) of $0.41 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $0.87 million for the same period in 2019, and $0.19 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $0.63 million for the same period in 2019.

Exploration spending during the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.41 million, comprising expenditures incurred solely for Gold Springs. Principal activities revolved around target development, including rock-chip surface sampling of new and existing drill target areas, structural and geological mapping of those areas as well as updating the PEA and 2020 resource estimate. The Company also made the project ready for the re-start of drilling later this year.

Outlook

The Company's focus for 2020 is on the exploration and expansion of the mineral resources at its Gold Springs project in Nevada and Utah, USA.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "creating", "believe", "would", "continue", "will", "promising", "should", and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially differ from expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, risks of the mineral exploration industry which may affect the advancement of the Gold Springs project, including possible variations in mineral resources, grade, recovery rates, metal prices, capital and operating costs, and the application of taxes; availability of sufficient financing to fund planned or further required work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; availability of equipment and qualified personnel, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, changes in project parameters, including water requirements for operations, as plans continue to be refined; regulatory, environmental and other risks of the mining industry more fully described in the Company's Annual Information Form and continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The assumptions made in developing the forward-looking statements include: the accuracy of current resource estimates and the interpretation of drill, metallurgical testing and other exploration results; the continuing support for mining by local governments in Nevada and Utah; the availability of equipment and qualified personnel to advance the Gold Springs project; execution of the Company's existing plans and further exploration and development programs for Gold Springs, which may change due to changes in the views of the Company or if new information arises which makes it prudent to change such plans or programs.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this press release describe the Company's expectations as of the date hereof.

