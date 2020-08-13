Scream n' Stream: New, Immersive, and Socially-Distanced Halloween Experience

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / This Fall, a new and innovative attraction will keep Halloween traditions alive in the age of Coronavirus. Scream n' Stream is a new type of haunt, coming this October to Central Florida. The event is a drive-through experience, available on select nights from October 2-31. Scream n' Stream is located at Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures (2001 E. Southport Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746).

Designed by a creative team with a background in theme park design and operations, many of the creative minds working on Scream n' Stream have also worked on the popular Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Orlando.

With the cancellation of traditional Halloween events around Central Florida, Scream n' Stream seeks to provide a haunted, yet safe and socially-distant, Halloween experience. The Designers of this event hope to sustain the holiday spirit through their two offerings: Drive-Boo Trick or Treat and Night at the Die-In Haunted Drive-Through.

Drive-Boo Trick Or Treat is a family friendly drive-through experience, complete with contactless candy distribution, performers, fun Halloween props, and music.

Night at the Die-In Haunted Drive-Through features a mile-long haunted drive, where guests witness a terrifying tale unfold around them, with live performers, lighting, audio and more. The Haunted Drive-Through experience features original music by Andy Garfield, composer of the cult horror movies Hatchet and Hatchet 2.

Both experiences will use a new innovative audio delivery system called Orbital Sound which involves background audio streaming through your car radio, while scene-specific audio relative to your location on the road occurs around your vehicle.

Scream n' Stream is focusing on supporting the community by hiring 25+ local persons who were either laid-off or furloughed during the pandemic. A portion of net proceeds are being also donated to the Second Harvest Central Florida Food Bank.

Social Distancing and other numerous safety measures will be in effect to ensure maximum safety and fun for guests and performers. Guests are expected to remain in their vehicles for the duration of the route during the event and will be monitored by traffic directors. Face masks (of the non-monster variety) are required for all guests when vehicle windows are rolled down or when exiting the vehicle when parked. You can read more about their safety procedures at www.ScreamnStream.com/safety.

Express Lane access, themed merchandise, concessions, and Nighttime Haunted Airboat Tours are also available for purchase during the event. Presale tickets are on sale now.

Additional information is available at: ScreamnStream.com .

About Scream n' Stream: Designing events since 2016, the creative team is working together to facilitate a fun, safe, responsible Halloween experience. The team sought out to create a "new normal" Halloween event; one that is sensitive to the pandemic, yet provides a much-needed escape during Halloween.

"Our team desires to create a unique Haunted event, where the public can enjoy facing their Halloween fears, without fearing they will contract Coronavirus," said Chris Louis, the production manager of Scream n' Stream.

