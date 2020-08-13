TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs 13-Aug-2020 / 19:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs Limassol, Cyprus - 13 August 2020. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online retail financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru financial ecosystem, has been notified of transactions in its GDRs by Tinkoff Bank Head of Risk and PDMR Evgeniy Ivashkevich. Details of the transactions are in the document attached. For enquiries: Tinkoff Tinkoff Artem Lebedev Larisa Chernysheva PR Department IR Department + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) 2312) Alexandr Leonov Neri Tollardo + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. +44 7741 078383 35738) ir@tinkoff.ru [1] pr@tinkoff.ru TCS Group Holding PLC TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem,which offers financial and lifestyle services. The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange. The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves around 11 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem. Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 13.5%. The 2Q 2020 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 10.2 bn. The ROE was 40.0%. With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a proprietary nationwide network of representatives. In 2018, Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2019, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2017 and 2013, the Banker recognized Tinkoff Bank as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has consistently received top industry ratings and awards (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance). Attachment File: TCSGH PDMR_Notification_ [2] ISIN: US87238U2033 Category Code: POS TIDM: TCS LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 Sequence No.: 81924 EQS News ID: 1117969 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: mailto:ir@tcsbank.ru 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=965114b25b077fb88154b25a4ee53d00&application_id=1117969&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

