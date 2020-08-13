Technavio has been monitoring the asphalt market and it is poised to grow by 30.31 million tonnes during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of over 4%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Increasing demand for waterproofing is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

BP Plc, CEMEX SAB de CV, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum Chemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Owens Corning, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TOTAL SA, and United Refining Co. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

APAC

What is the major trend in the market?

Increasing adoption of modified asphalt is a major growth factor for the market.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 3.60%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BP Plc, CEMEX SAB de CV, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum Chemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Owens Corning, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TOTAL SA, and United Refining Co. are some of the major market participants. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Asphalt Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Asphalt Market is segmented as below:

Application Roadways Waterproofing Recreation Others

End-user Non-residential Construction Residential Construction Others

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Asphalt Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our asphalt market report covers the following areas:

Asphalt Market size

Asphalt Market trends

Asphalt Market analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption of modified asphalt as one of the prime reasons driving the asphalt market growth during the next few years.

Asphalt Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the asphalt market, including some of the vendors such as BP Plc, CEMEX SAB de CV, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum Chemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Owens Corning, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TOTAL SA, and United Refining Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the asphalt market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Asphalt Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist asphalt market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the asphalt market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the asphalt market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of asphalt market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Roadways Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Waterproofing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Recreation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Non-residential construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing petroleum refining

Increasing adoption of modified asphalt

Rising use of reclaimed asphalt products

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BP Plc

CEMEX SAB de CV

Chevron Corp.

China Petroleum Chemical Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Owens Corning

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

TOTAL SA

United Refining Co.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

