Support.com, Inc.: Support.com Announces New Employment Inducement Grants to New President and CEO

SUNNYDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in technical support solutions for businesses and consumers, announced today that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors approved the grant of stock options to Lance Rosenzweig as a material inducement to his commencing employment as President and Chief Executive Officer on August 10, 2020, as previously announced.

Subject to the terms of the Company's 2014 Inducement Award Plan ("Inducement Plan") and an approved stock option agreement, the Compensation Committee approved the grant, effective on Mr. Rosenzweig's employment start date of August 10, 2020 (the "Grant Date), of a stock option ("Option") for 400,000 shares of Company common stock with an exercise price of $1.61 per share, the closing price of the Company's common stock on the Grant Date. The Option generally vests monthly over a three (3) year period beginning on the Grant Date subject to Mr. Rosenzweig's continued employment, subject to partial acceleration of vesting in connection with involuntary termination of employment. The Option generally expires on the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date.

The Inducement Plan was adopted by the Company's Board of Directors on May 13, 2014, for the purpose of granting employment inducement awards to newly hired employees as contemplated by NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). In accordance with the exemption provided by NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the Inducement Plan was adopted without shareholder approval. In addition to the Option grant under the Inducement Plan, the Compensation Committee also approved an award to Mr. Rosenzweig of a performance based stock option for 600,000 shares of Company common stock pursuant to the Company's shareholder approved Third Amended and Restated 2010 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan.

