Bshani International: Independent Owned Podcast Network reaches 2.4 million downloads of New App

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Meet Mr. Bennie Randall, founder of the Bshani Radio Network, who launched the Bshani Radio App in February 2020 with a total of 2.4 Million downloads to smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices worldwide on both android and iPhone platforms.

The Bshani Radio Network is one of the biggest African American podcast networks in the world. Content featured in the Bshani Radio Network are available on two channels. The Bshani Channel and the Vercay channel. The Bshani Channel features content on a wide variety of topics. The Vercay Channel is a channel for women by women. The Bshani Radio Network is proud to feature positive content to entertain, uplift, empower, and educate listeners about topics from business, faith, marketing, motivation, music, technology, relationships and more.

In 2017 Mr. Bennie Randall was inspired to create a platform where independent thought leaders and entrepreneurs have a voice to share their story and expertise. Popular shows in the Bshani Radio App include: The Bennie Love Show hosted by Mr. Bennie Randall; The Millionaire Mentorship Show hosted by Dr. Herbert Harris; Client Attraction hosted by Marquel Russell; and The Secret Vibe Show with Valerie A. Campbell. Bennie Randall says "We are a network for the human race all podcasters are welcome to become part of our family"

Three years later from the initial launch of the Bshani and Vercay Radio channels, Bshani is in a new phase. The launch of the Bshani Radio App has been a game changer. When Tracey Lopez, Executive Director of Bshani International is asked about the impact of the Bshani Radio App she says, " 'It's not a game it's a lifestyle' Mr. Randall always tells us to remember this!"

The Bshani Radio App is a game changer with cutting edge features that do not take up valuable memory and disk space on your mobile device. The Bshani Radio App Features:

A Light Install: It does not take up very much valuable memory space on busy smartphones.

No Login Required

Multitask feature. This allows you to listen to the episode of your choice while sending emails or a text on your smartphone or tablet.

You can win great prizes. Push notifications let you know when free merchandise, cash giveaways and more are happening in the Bshani Radio Network.

Great motivational content to keep you informed, inspired, and entertained.

The feedback in the four months of the app launch has been great. Lady Zhe, host of the Jazz and Tech Lounge on the Bshani Channel says that, "I am very grateful for the Bshani Radio Network grabbing a foothold in the information age and providing such an awesome platform like the Bshani Radio App. I love it!"

The Bshani Radio Network is three years old with a total of 2,448 episodes total between its two channels. 94% of the listeners are women and 6% are men. The top locations tuning in Bshani Radio are the United States, Zimbabwe, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Sponsorships and advertising are available on the network. Just contact Tracey Lopez at BshaniRadio.com The founder of the Bshani Radio, Mr. Bennie Randall is also the founder and CEO of Bshani International, Real Estate Investor, CEO, Author and Father. Bshani Radio Network is headquartered in New York City, Manhattan.

