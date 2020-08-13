Technavio has been monitoring the manganese mining market and it is poised to grow by 5385.13 K tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of almost 5%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Advances in manganese battery technology is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., Anglo American Plc, Assmang Proprietary Ltd., Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV, Consolidated Minerals Ltd., Eramet SA, Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd., Manganese X Energy Corp., South32 Ltd., and Vale SA are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
- APAC
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
- The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 4.43%.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., Anglo American Plc, Assmang Proprietary Ltd., Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV, Consolidated Minerals Ltd., Eramet SA, Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd., Manganese X Energy Corp., South32 Ltd., and Vale SA are some of the major market participants. The advances in manganese battery technology will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Manganese Mining Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Manganese Mining Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Alloys
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Manganese Mining Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our manganese mining market report covers the following areas:
- Manganese Mining Market size
- Manganese Mining Market trends
- Manganese Mining Market analysis
This study identifies increasing adoption of stainless steel as one of the prime reasons driving the manganese mining market growth during the next few years.
Manganese Mining Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the manganese mining market, including some of the vendors such as African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., Anglo American Plc, Assmang Proprietary Ltd., Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV, Consolidated Minerals Ltd., Eramet SA, Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd., Manganese X Energy Corp., South32 Ltd., and Vale SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the manganese mining market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Manganese Mining Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist manganese mining market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the manganese mining market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the manganese mining market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of manganese mining market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Alloys Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing adoption of stainless steel
- Adoption of sustainable and non-combustible energy sources
- Excess steel production capacity
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- African Rainbow Minerals Ltd.
- Anglo American Plc
- Assmang Proprietary Ltd.
- Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV
- Consolidated Minerals Ltd.
- Eramet SA
- Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd.
- Manganese X Energy Corp.
- South32 Ltd.
- Vale SA
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
