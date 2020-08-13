Allstar Health Brands, Inc.: AllStar Health Brands Inc., (ALST) and TPT Global Tech Inc. (TPTW) Announce Entering into Partnership for the Sales & Marketing of QuikLAB Rapid Covid-19 Testing Lab Modules

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / AllStar Health Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:ALST) a specialty pharmaceutical and nutritional supplements company and TPT Global Tech a technology and solutions company are pleased to announce signing a distribution agreement for Mexico and other Latin American countries through TPT Global Tech's partner New Orbit Technologies.

Dr. Daniel Bagi, President of AllStar, observed," Given the increasing Covid-19 infection rates around the world, especially in Mexico, Peru and other Latin American countries and the ability to set up the QuikLAB testing modules at almost any location, we believe countries like Mexico will avail themselves of this testing option. The QuikLab modules can be set up outside malls, at mining sites or other remote locations, and are accessed as drive-up testing. They offer a fast, complete testing option, at a rapid throughput, - up to 50 tests/hour, using either the viral or antibody tests currently available on the market. The goal is to provide results the same day, so appropriate treatment or isolations protocols can be put in place based on the results of the testing."

AllStar will provide FDA EUA rapid Covid-19 anti-body tests in concert with TPT Medtech QuikLab solutions to promote the best in class mobile testing solutions throughout Latin America. This innovative solution, including supply chain utilizing testing suppliers globally and North America, ensures a steady supply chain able to meet demand as infections surge across different locations.

About AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

AllStar Health Brands Inc. is a Nevada Corporation established in 2017, and headquartered in Miami, Florida. AllStar is a specialty Health Care Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select products, including medical devices, nutritional supplements, over the counter remedies and medicines all across the Americas and Europe. AllStar's goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better health and wellbeing.

About TPT Global Tech Inc:

TPT Global Tech Inc. (TPTW), based in San Diego, California, is a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, and product distribution, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions. TPT Global Tech offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS). It offers carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media, and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT Global Tech also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones Cellphone Accessories and Global Roaming Cellphones.

