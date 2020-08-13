Technavio has been monitoring the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.13 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005402/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of over 8%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Increasing consumption of aquaculture products is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Algea, Algae Natural Food, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Cellana Inc., Corbion NV, Cyanotech Corp., Duplaco BV, and Koninklijke DSM NV are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

APAC

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 7.94%.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Algea, Algae Natural Food, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Cellana Inc., Corbion NV, Cyanotech Corp., Duplaco BV, and Koninklijke DSM NV are some of the major market participants. The increasing consumption of aquaculture products will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market is segmented as below:

Product Animal Feed Animal Feed Ingredient

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Application Poultry Swine Ruminant Aquaculture

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40637

Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our algae-based animal feed and ingredients market report covers the following areas:

Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market size

Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market trends

Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market analysis

This study identifies the increasing meat and dairy production and consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market growth during the next few years.

Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market, including some of the vendors such as Algea, Algae Natural Food, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Cellana Inc., Corbion NV, Cyanotech Corp., Duplaco BV, and Koninklijke DSM NV. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist algae-based animal feed and ingredients market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of algae-based animal feed and ingredients market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Feed Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Feed ingredient Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Poultry Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Swine Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ruminant Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aquaculture Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel placement

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Algea

Algae Natural Food

Alltech Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Associated British Foods Plc

Cellana Inc.

Corbion NV

Cyanotech Corp.

Duplaco BV

Koninklijke DSM NV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005402/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/