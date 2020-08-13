Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H 2020 Financial ResultsEQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Zwischenbericht/Zwischenbericht Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H 2020 Financial Results13.08.2020 / 21:18 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.Dear All, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding, has reported its 1H 2020 earnings today. Please find the earnings release under the link below: https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2020Orascom Development Holding 1H 2020 results will be announced as scheduled on Wednesday the 19th of April at 7.00am CET.Thank You Regards, IR TeamEnde der Ad-hoc-MitteilungSprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG Gotthardstraße 12 6460 Altdorf Schweiz Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17 Fax: +41 41 874 17 07 E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com Internet: www.orascomdh.com ISIN: CH0038285679 Valorennummer: A0NJ37 Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1118035Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service1118035 13.08.2020 CET/CEST