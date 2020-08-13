TechPrecision Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), an industry-leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. Fiscal 2021 first quarter sales were $3.3 million compared to $4.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company recorded a net loss of $116,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to net income of $221,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.
"As we discussed at the end of fiscal 2020, we have learning-curve challenges on a limited number of projects in the manufacturing schedule, resulting in an unfavorable financial impact. These projects as well as an unfavorable mix of other lower-margin projects contributed to our net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2021," stated Alexander Shen, TechPrecision's Chief Executive Officer. "The project mix also contributed to slower project turnover, dampening revenue during the first quarter. We do, however, expect overall improvement in revenues and margins during the remainder of fiscal 2021."
"The Company's sales order backlog was $14.4 million on June 30, 2020 compared with $16.8 million on March 31, 2020." stated Mr. Shen. "We continue to replenish backlog as we booked over $4.0 million of new orders in the month of July."
First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
- Net sales were $3.3 million or 24% lower when compared to $4.3 million in the same quarter a year ago.
- Cost of sales were 20% lower than the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to lower revenues.
- Gross profit was $0.7 million, down $0.4 million from the same quarter last year.
- Gross margin was 21.2%, down from 25.6% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 due to slower project turnover.
- Operating loss was $96,000, compared to operating income of $368,000 in the same period a year ago.
- Net loss was $116,000, compared to net income of $221,000 for the same period a year ago.
- EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $74,000, compared to $577,000 in the same period last year.
Financial Position
At June 30, 2020, TechPrecision had $1.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $0.9 million since March 31, 2020.
On April 3, 2020, as a precautionary measure due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we drew down $1.0 million under our existing revolver loan with Berkshire Bank, which was repaid in full on June 30, 2020. In addition, on May 8, 2020, the Company issued a promissory note evidencing an unsecured loan in the amount of $1.3 million under the Paycheck Protection Program, or the PPP. The PPP was established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and is administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The loan was made through Berkshire Bank, and the Company received $1.3 million of proceeds on May 11, 2020.
Working capital was $6.4 million compared to working capital of $5.6 million at March 31, 2020. The Company has access to additional capital via the existing revolver loan should management determine it needs to bolster liquidity as the Company manages through the effects of the pandemic.
COVID-19 Update
At the end of March of 2020, the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) had spread worldwide as a pandemic. The full extent of the outbreak, related business and travel restrictions and changes to social behavior intended to reduce its spread remain uncertain as the health crisis continues to evolve in the U.S. and abroad. The directives imposed by federal, state and local governments did not impair our ability to maintain operations during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 or the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as the Company was designated an "Essential Service." However, the pandemic has negatively affected the Company's customers, suppliers and labor force, resulting in a number of inspection and approval delays for certain projects caused by new or enhanced mandated safety precautions. Accordingly, as conditions continue to change as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the impact on our operations and financial results for the remainder of fiscal 2021 remains uncertain.
About TechPrecision Corporation
TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ranor, Inc., manufactures large-scale, metal fabricated and machined precision components and equipment. These products are used in a variety of markets including: defense, aerospace, nuclear, industrial, and medical. TechPrecision's goal is to be an end-to-end service provider to its customers by furnishing customized solutions for completed products requiring custom fabrication and machining, assembly, inspection and testing. To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at http://www.techprecision.com. Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.
-- Tables Follow --
TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,802,039
|$
|930,856
Accounts receivable, net
|916,529
|990,300
Contract assets
|5,197,463
|4,504,621
Raw materials
|558,357
|561,572
Work-in-process
|739,090
|656,041
Other current assets
|418,890
|606,151
Total current assets
|9,632,368
|8,249,541
Property, plant and equipment, net
|4,055,392
|4,182,861
Deferred income taxes
|2,152,840
|2,115,480
Other noncurrent assets, net
|21,369
|32,600
Total assets
|$
|15,861,969
|$
|14,580,482
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
|$
|555,979
|$
|185,065
Accrued expenses
|1,528,531
|1,554,524
Contract liabilities
|516,337
|805,049
Current portion of long-term debt
|621,251
|109,829
Total current liabilities
|3,222,098
|2,654,467
Long-term debt
|3,231,247
|2,456,560
Commitments and contingent liabilities (Note 13)
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock - par value $.0001 per share, 90,000,000 shares authorized,
29,398,662 and 29,354,594 shares issued and outstanding,
at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020
|2,939
|2,935
Additional paid in capital
|8,848,558
|8,793,062
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|21,591
|21,688
Retained earnings
|535,536
|651,770
Total stockholders' equity
|9,408,624
|9,469,455
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|15,861,969
|$
|14,580,482
TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(unaudited)
|Three months ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
Net sales
|$
|3,282,525
|$
|4,334,268
Cost of sales
|2,585,511
|3,224,767
Gross profit
|697,014
|1,109,501
Selling, general and administrative
|793,362
|741,413
(Loss) income from operations
|(96,348
|)
|368,088
Other income
|652
|19,430
Interest expense
|(57,898
|)
|(76,523
|)
Total other expense, net
|(57,246
|)
|(57,093
|)
(Loss) income before income taxes
|(153,594
|)
|310,995
Income tax expense
|(37,360
|)
|90,218
Net (loss) income
|$
|(116,234
|)
|$
|220,777
Other comprehensive loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(97
|)
|(179
|)
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|(97
|)
|(179
|)
Comprehensive (loss) income
|$
|(116,331
|)
|$
|220,598
Net (loss) income per share - basic
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.01
Net (loss) income per share - diluted
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.01
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic
|29,359,921
|29,253,495
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted
|29,359,921
|30,711,007
TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net (loss) income
|$
|(116,234
|)
|$
|220,777
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
|169,237
|190,005
Amortization of debt issue costs
|15,141
|10,741
Stock based compensation expense
|55,500
|30,625
Change in contract loss provision
|(64,699
|)
|120,393
Deferred income taxes
|(37,360
|)
|90,218
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
|73,771
|144,381
Contract assets
|(692,842
|)
|1,517,221
Inventories
|(79,834
|)
|38,517
Other current assets
|187,261
|78,219
Accounts payable
|370,914
|(342,639
|)
Accrued expenses
|38,614
|5,915
Contract liabilities
|(288,712
|)
|(401,097
|)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(369,243
|)
|1,703,276
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(41,768
|)
|(10,200
|)
Net cash used in investing activities
|(41,768
|)
|(10,200
|)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Debt issue costs
|(8,282
|)
|--
Proceeds from payroll protection program
|1,317,100
|--
Proceeds from revolver loan
|1,000,000
|--
Repayment of revolver loan
|(1,000,000
|)
|--
Repayment of long-term debt
|(26,618
|)
|(199,533
|)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|1,282,200
|(199,533
|)
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents
|(6
|)
|164
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|871,183
|1,493,707
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|930,856
|2,036,646
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|1,802,039
|$
|3,530,353
TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net (Loss) Income
The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA to net (loss) income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure reported in our condensed consolidated financial statements:
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
2020
June 30,
2019
Change
Amount
Net (loss) income
|$
|(116
|)
|$
|221
|$
|(337
|)
Income tax (benefit) expense
|(37
|)
|90
|(127
|)
Interest expense (1)
|58
|76
|(18
|)
Depreciation
|169
|190
|(21
|)
EBITDA
|$
|74
|$
|577
|$
|(503
|)
(1) Includes amortization of debt issue costs.
