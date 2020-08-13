SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Quarterly ARR Improvements Driven by Consistent, Strong Agency Adoption and Larger Contracts

Company Achieves Thirteenth Consecutive Quarter of Record Revenue and Improved Profitability Metrics, Demonstrating Resilient Operating Model

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing and sales automation platform, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights

Added 276 new SharpSpring customers, of which 81% were agency customers, who selected the platform to generate leads, convert more leads to sales and measure the ROI of their marketing campaigns. Average annual recurring revenue (ARR) per customer acquired in second quarter of 2020 improved approximately 11% compared to the second quarter of 2019 as a result of landing larger customers.

Finished the quarter with approximately 2,000 agency customers, 500 direct customers, and more than 8,500 total businesses using SharpSpring to power their sales and marketing efforts.

On a year-over-year basis, Q2 2020 net revenue retention was 91.6%, when compared to the second quarter of 2019. On a monthly basis, second quarter 2020 average net revenue retention was 97.6%.

The Perfect Audience platform ended the quarter with more than 1,200 customers.

Further strengthened the management team by adding former Salesforce Marketing Cloud executive and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industry veteran Chip House as the Company's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Recognized by two of the leading software review platforms, earning placement as a 2020 Best Software Award winner on G2 and a Top Rated Marketing Automation Software for 2020 on TrustRadius.

Launched Agency Acceleration Series with top digital marketing experts leading speaker line-up, including superstar industry influencers like Neil Patel, Shama Hyder, Rand Fishkin, Ann Handley, and Seth Godin.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 32% to a record $7.3 million from $5.5 million in the same year-ago period.

Gross profit increased 39% to a record $5.4 million (74% of total revenue) from $3.9 million (71% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period.

Net loss was $970,000, or $0.08 per share, compared to net loss of $4.2 million, or $0.41 per share, in the same year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) totaled $122,000, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.7 million in the same year-ago period.

Core net loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) totaled $381,000, or $0.03 per share, compared to core net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.19 per share, in the same year-ago period.

At quarter-end, the Company had $15.3 million in cash, compared to $11.9 million at December 31, 2019.

2020 Financial Outlook

The Company expects total revenue of approximately $29.5 to $30.5 million, which would represent an increase of 32% compared to the prior year. The Company's guidance is based on recurring revenue from its current customer base and performance results tracked through July of this year. These expectations also include an anticipated impact from the COVID-19 global pandemic based on information available as of the date of this report.

Management Commentary

"In the second quarter of 2020 we built on our strong start to the year and continued to generate consistent results, both in new customer wins and in many of our key operating metrics," said SharpSpring CEO Rick Carlson. "More specifically, the 276 new customers we secured during the period represented approximately $2.2 million in annual recurring revenue, a healthy improvement over last year, which was driven by the introduction and successful execution of larger contracts with several new agencies as well as a return to a more regular deal flow later in the quarter. Additionally, thanks to our ongoing cost reduction measures implemented in conjunction with our comprehensive COVID-19 response plan, we drove healthy improvements in our margins and overall profitability.

"In the uncertain environment we find ourselves, our goal is to be even more deliberate with our spend and more direct with our approach to sales. To that end, we have been focusing our efforts in recent quarters on making SharpSpring a primarily 'sales-oriented' business, which has already led to a more efficient and effective lead conversion process. Going forward, we'll be looking to make additional investments in growing our brand awareness to drive more organic lead growth in support of our outbound business development initiatives. Heading into the back half of the year, we remain confident in our ability to drive incrementally improved performance and are well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing shift to more digital, remote work."

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, core net loss and core net loss per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. These metrics are not presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. The Company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating its performance over time. However, the measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. A reconciliation of net loss to these measures is included for your reference in the financial section of this earnings press release.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, our ability to successfully utilize our cash to develop current and future products, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1. A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and other risks to which our company is subject, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SharpSpring, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 7,270,905 $ 5,517,433 $ 14,323,634 $ 10,843,718 Cost of services 1,873,029 $ 1,625,818 4,240,671 3,174,200 Gross profit 5,397,876 3,891,615 10,082,963 7,669,518 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 2,395,100 2,865,610 5,429,222 5,873,813 Research and development 1,484,890 1,217,981 3,063,029 2,476,709 General and administrative 2,244,560 1,935,291 4,658,401 4,162,966 Intangible asset amortization 183,746 95,250 336,547 190,500 Total operating expenses 6,308,296 6,114,132 13,487,199 12,703,988 Operating loss (910,420 ) (2,222,517 ) (3,404,236 ) (5,034,470 ) Other expense, net (2,777 ) (41,966 ) (59,556 ) (146,093 ) Loss on induced conversion - (2,162,696 ) - (2,162,696 ) Gain on embedded derivative - 189,776 - 214,350 Loss before income taxes (913,197 ) (4,237,403 ) (3,463,792 ) (7,128,909 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 57,187 787 (1,505,331 ) 3,126 Net loss $ (970,384 ) $ (4,238,190 ) $ (1,958,461 ) $ (7,132,035 ) Basic net loss per share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.75 ) Diluted net loss per share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.75 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 11,529,324 10,296,041 11,525,258 9,568,161 Diluted 11,529,324 10,296,041 11,525,258 9,568,161

SharpSpring, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,286,895 $ 11,881,949 Accounts receivable 448,016 340,344 Unbilled receivables 1,134,432 998,048 Income taxes receivable 42,179 15,010 Other current assets 1,203,445 1,363,366 Total current assets 18,114,967 14,598,717 Property and equipment, net 2,336,154 1,996,722 Goodwill 10,925,003 10,922,814 Intangibles, net 4,321,453 4,658,000 Deferred income taxes 5,520 - Right-of-use assets 8,756,920 5,281,530 Other long-term assets 579,015 549,022 Total assets $ 45,039,032 $ 38,006,805 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 1,931,572 $ 2,052,538 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 631,042 919,089 Line of credit 1,900,000 - Deferred revenue 659,650 860,820 Income taxes payable 73,483 13,944 Lease liability, current portion 685,876 370,340 Notes payable, current portion 1,493,024 Total current liabilities 7,374,647 4,216,731 Lease liability, net of current portion 8,172,482 4,976,727 Notes payable, net of current portion 1,906,475 Total liabilities 17,453,604 9,193,458 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - - Common stock, $0.001 par value 11,555 11,537 Additional paid in capital 59,587,378 58,851,285 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (230,362 ) (224,793 ) Accumulated deficit (31,699,143 ) (29,740,682 ) Treasury stock (84,000 ) (84,000 ) Total shareholders' equity 27,585,428 28,813,347 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 45,039,032 $ 38,006,805

SharpSpring, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (970,384 ) $ (4,238,190 ) $ (1,958,461 ) $ (7,132,035 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss from operations: Depreciation and amortization 417,560 244,265 774,140 471,518 Amortization of costs to acquire contracts 202,329 228,812 404,767 431,757 Non-cash stock compensation 370,418 262,074 741,051 565,592 Deferred income taxes (5,504 ) - (5,504 ) - Gain on disposal of property and equipment - (617 ) - (617 ) Non-cash interest - 43,373 - 139,372 Amortization of debt issuance costs and embedded derivative - 903 - 2,903 Gain on embedded derivative - (189,776 ) - (214,350 ) Loss on induced conversion 2,162,696 - 2,162,696 Unrealized foreign currency loss 29,201 6,387 109,928 17,126 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (20,988 ) (39,742 ) (106,260 ) (25,294 ) Unbilled receivables (40,819 ) (45,047 ) (133,315 ) (138,819 ) Right-of-use assets (3,069,671 ) 107,718 (3,475,390 ) 213,933 Other assets 63,772 (373,421 ) (279,099 ) (416,276 ) Income taxes, net 1,596,583 (30,901 ) 33,639 (28,562 ) Accounts payable (1,010,945 ) 195,806 (120,934 ) (78,830 ) Lease liabilities 3,090,202 (93,540 ) 3,511,291 (185,575 ) Other liabilities 106,198 (18,019 ) (288,041 ) (87,300 ) Deferred revenue (107,604 ) 26,027 (201,893 ) 65,612 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 650,348 (1,751,192 ) (994,081 ) (4,237,149 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (211,970 ) (69,553 ) (352,900 ) (239,530 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment - 617 - 617 Capitalization of software development costs (151,842 ) (195,376 ) (424,124 ) (372,574 ) Net cash used in investing activities (363,812 ) (264,312 ) (777,024 ) (611,487 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit - - 1,900,000 - Proceeds from note payable 3,399,500 - 3,399,500 Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net 12,288 302,752 23,462 906,617 Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net - (23,439 ) - 10,649,005 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,869 ) - (28,402 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 3,409,919 279,313 5,294,560 11,555,622 Effect of exchange rate on cash (34,609 ) (18,901 ) (118,509 ) (30,186 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents $ 3,661,846 (1,755,092 ) $ 3,404,946 $ 6,676,800 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 11,625,049 17,752,758 $ 11,881,949 $ 9,320,866 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 15,286,895 15,997,666 $ 15,286,895 $ 15,997,666

SharpSpring, Inc.

RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited, in Thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (970 ) $ (4,238 ) $ (1,958 ) $ (7,132 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 57 1 (1,505 ) 3 Other expense, net 3 42 60 146 Non-cash gain on embedded derivative - (190 ) - (214 ) Non-cash loss on induced conversion - 2,163 - 2,163 Depreciation & amortization 418 244 774 472 Non-cash stock compensation 370 262 741 566 Restructuring - - - 133 Franchise tax settlement - - - 318 Adjusted EBITDA (122 ) (1,716 ) (1,888 ) (3,545 )

SharpSpring, Inc.

RECONCILIATION TO CORE NET LOSS AND CORE NET LOSS PER SHARE

(Unaudited, in Thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (970 ) $ (4,238 ) $ (1,958 ) $ (7,132 ) Amortization of intangible assets 184 95 337 191 Non-cash stock compensation 370 262 741 566 Non-cash gain on embedded derivative - (190 ) - (214 ) Restructuring - - - 133 Non-cash loss on induced conversion - 2,163 - 2,163 Franchise tax settlement - - - 318 Tax adjustment 35 (112 ) 1 Core net loss $ (381) $ (1,908) $ (992) $ (3,974) Core net loss per share $ (0.03) $ (0.19) $ (0.09) $ (0.42) Weighted average common shares outstanding 11,529 10,296 11,525 9,568

