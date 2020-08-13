Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Group Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2020 Results

Incrementally Improved Quarterly Results Year-Over-Year

Expected Upside in the Second Half of 2020 in Challenging Market Environment

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights

Awarded a $2.1 million contract by an existing class one railroad customer to integrate up to one hundred (100) artificial intelligent ("AI") use cases into its proprietary centraco® platform for future use by the railroad in its automation-focused efforts.

Awarded $945,000 follow-on contract for Monroe County Sheriff's office in Florida to provide the Company's Intelligent Correctional Automation System, icas, which is expected to be implemented starting in late 2020 and completed in 2021.

Awarded a $1.8 million contract for a turn-key Rail Inspection Portal (rip®), which is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of this year.

Recently executed master service agreement with major railroad customer covering service and support and upgrades to existing installations.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

It should be noted that the following Financial Results represent the consolidation of the Company with its subsidiaries Duos Technologies, Inc. and truevue360.

Total revenue increased 47% to $1.98 million compared to $1.35 million in the same quarterly period last year. The increase in total revenue for the quarter was due to completion of customer contracts during the quarter.

Gross profit increased 324% to $739,000 (37% of total revenue) compared to $174,000 (13% of total revenue) in the same quarterly period last year. The increase in gross profit was due to the increase in revenues during the quarter.

Operating expenses increased 2% to $2.17 million from $2.12 million in the same quarterly period last year. The minimal increase in expenses was due to due to anticipation of customer contracts that were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was mostly offset by reduced hiring plans during the quarter in response to the pandemic.

Net loss totaled $1.47 million, an improvement from net loss of $1.95 million in the same quarter a year-ago. The decrease in net loss was primarily attributable to both higher revenues and reduction of costs given the anticipated impact of certain business delays.

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter-end totaled $5.37 million, compared to $56,000 at December 31, 2019.

Six Month 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue decreased 48% to $2.97 million from $5.70 million in the same period last year. The decrease in total revenue was driven by a slowdown in overall business bookings during the first six months due to delays in executing new contracts and certain travel restrictions.

Gross profit decreased 63% to $842,000 (28.3% of total revenue) from $2.31 million (40.5% of total revenue) in the same period last year. The decrease in gross profit was mainly the result of lower revenues during the six-month period and the proportion of costs allocated to projects being higher as a percentage against lower revenues.

Operating expenses increased 4% to $4.36 million from $4.21 million in the same period last year. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to certain one-time expenditures related to the Company's capital raise earlier in the year. The Company has taken actions to reduce certain expenditures to align its spending with the current slowdown in revenues due to delays in execution of existing projects.

Net loss totaled $3.61 million, compared to a net loss of $1.91 million in the same period a year-ago. The greater net loss was primarily attributable to the effect of lower overall revenues during the six-month period.

Management Commentary

"In the second quarter we generated incrementally improved year-over-year results in the face of ongoing, difficult market conditions, and we believe we have effectively adapted our organization to the new normal working environment," said Duos Chairman and CEO Gianni Arcaini. "Deal flow in recent months has begun to resume as evidenced by a few of the notable contracts we were awarded during the period. We are also encouraged by the strength of our pipeline, which continues to portend a backloaded second half as many of the contracts that were delayed by COVID are now being revisited. In the meantime, we've taken decisive measures to control our operational costs to support the long-term viability of our business. As conditions improve, we'll look to make additional adjustments to address our anticipated increased demand over the coming quarters.

"Looking to the future, the Board of Directors remains focused on finding a replacement for the CEO position with the right mix of technical acumen, sales experience and leadership abilities to guide our Company into its next phase of growth. As organizations the world over are looking increasingly to leverage technology to automate and streamline processes in a more distributed fashion, the opportunity for Duos continues to grow. While some timelines have been pushed out, we are confident that the broad applicability of our solutions will enable us to take advantage of this accelerated digital transformation over the long term."

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced, analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES: Technology systems $ 1,419,409 $ 984,991 $ 1,933,083 $ 4,903,429 Technical support 382,124 280,601 727,311 602,075 Consulting services 2,385 80,213 134,469 192,382 AI technologies 178,224 - 178,224 - Total Revenues 1,982,142 1,345,805 2,973,087 5,697,886 COST OF REVENUES: Technology systems 897,514 967,649 1,479,058 3,060,643 Technical support 234,754 156,341 469,030 261,665 Consulting services - 47,415 72,260 70,334 AI technologies 110,499 - 110,499 - Total Cost of Revenues 1,242,767 1,171,405 2,130,847 3,392,642 GROSS PROFIT 739,375 174,400 842,240 2,305,244 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 149,566 487,738 555,958 871,160 Engineering 352,970 289,986 665,406 624,549 Sales & marketing 122,473 270,196 262,325 520,620 Administration 1,023,947 872,972 2,039,497 1,807,645 AI technologies 517,475 202,673 834,024 383,986 Total Operating Expenses 2,166,431 2,123,565 4,357,211 4,207,960 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (1,427,056 ) (1,949,165 ) (3,514,971 ) (1,902,716 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest Expense (58,243 ) (3,692 ) (127,175 ) (6,313 ) Other income, net 19,410 3,066 29,208 3,407 Total Other Income (Expense) (38,833 ) (626 ) (97,967 ) (2,906 ) NET LOSS (1,465,889 ) (1,949,791 ) (3,612,938 ) (1,905,622 ) Basic & Diluted Net Loss Per Share $ (0.42 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (1.14 ) Weighted Average Shares-Basic & Diluted 3,526,382 1,788,659 3,106,660 1,665,439

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 5,374,786 $ 56,249 Accounts receivable, net 496,807 2,611,608 Contract assets 845,810 1,375,920 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 698,158 716,598 Total Current Assets 7,415,561 4,760,375 Property and equipment, net 346,979 260,181 Operating lease right of use asset 316,726 430,146 OTHER ASSETS: Software Development Costs, net 10,000 20,000 Patents and trademarks, net 66,649 61,598 Total Other Assets 76,649 81,598 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,155,915 $ 5,532,300 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 632,043 $ 2,641,437 Accounts payable - related parties 12,491 12,791 Notes payable - financing agreements 175,796 42,299 Notes payable - related parties, net of discounts - 905,373 Line of credit - 27,615 Payroll taxes payable 10,730 115,111 Accrued expenses 130,798 393,272 Current portion - financing lease agreements 84,635 45,072 Current portion-operating lease obligations 252,907 239,688 Current portion-SBA loan 627,465 - Contract liabilities 3,283 8,661 Deferred revenue 493,830 936,428 Total Current Liabilities 2,423,978 5,367,747 Finance lease payable 149,314 89,026 Operating lease obligations 74,713 202,797 SBA loan 782,805 - Total Liabilities 3,430,810 5,659,570 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT): Series A redeemable convertible cumulative preferred stock, $10 stated value per share, 500,000 shares designated; 0 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, convertible into common stock at $6.30 per share - - Series B convertible cumulative preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, convertible into common stock at $7 per share 1,705,000 1,705,000 Common stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 3,527,470 and 1,982,039 shares issued, 3,526,146 3,528 1,982 and 1,980,715 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively Additional paid-in capital 39,527,682 31,063,915 Total stock & paid-in-capital 41,236,210 32,770,897 Accumulated deficit (36,353,653 ) (32,740,715 ) Sub-total 4,882,557 30,182 Less: Treasury stock (1,324 shares of common stock at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019) (157,452 ) (157,452 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) 4,725,105 (127,270 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 8,155,915 $ 5,532,300

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,612,938 ) $ (1,905,622 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 97,353 87,325 Stock based compensation 8,100 28,134 Modification of employee stock options 190,970 - Stock issued for services 15,000 - Interest expense related to debt discounts 94,627 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,114,802 (302,986 ) Contract assets 530,110 904,543 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 235,194 86,411 Operating lease right of use asset 113,419 (565,926 ) Accounts payable (2,009,394 ) (519,468 ) Related payable-related party (300 ) - Payroll taxes payable (104,381 ) (196,609 ) Accrued expenses (262,474 ) 15,671 Operating lease obligation (114,865 ) 592,402 Contract liabilities (5,378 ) (1,170,197 ) Deferred revenue (442,598 ) 234,988 Net cash used in operating activities (3,152,753 ) (2,711,334 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of patents/trademarks (7,735 ) (3,000 ) Purchase of fixed assets (171,467 ) (223,549 ) Net cash used in investing activities (179,202 ) (226,549 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock - (1,151 ) Repayments of line of credit (27,615 ) (2,497 ) Issuance cost (1,001,885 ) (10,000 ) Repayments of notes payable (1,000,000 ) - Repayments of insurance and equipment financing (83,257 ) (141,105 ) Repayment of finance lease (21,786 ) - Proceeds from SBA loan 1,410,270 - Proceeds from equipment leasing 121,637 - Proceeds from common stock issued 9,253,128 - Proceeds from warrants exercised - 2,164,019 Net cash provided by financing activities 8,650,492 2,009,266 Net increase (decrease) in cash 5,318,537 (928,617 ) Cash, beginning of period 56,249 1,209,301 Cash, end of period 5,374,786 280,684 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Interest paid $ 29,830 $ 4,109 Supplemental Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Common stock issued for accrued BOD fees $ 15,000 $ - Lease right of use asset and liability $ 644,245 $ - Note issued for financing of insurance premiums $ 216,754 $ 217,804

