

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Friday, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are July numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, unemployment and house prices.



Industrial production is expected to rise 5.1 percent on year after gaining 4.8 percent in June. Retail sales are called higher by an annual 0.1 percent after sinking 1.8 percent in the previous month.



FAI is tipped to fall 1.6 percent on year after losing 3.1 percent a month earlier. In June, house prices climbed 4.9 percent on year and the jobless rate was 5.7 percent.



New Zealand will see July results for the economic PMI from BusinessNZ; in June, the index score was 56.3.



Japan will provide June figures for its tertiary industry index; in May, the index sank 2.1 percent on month.



Hong Kong will release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.1 percent on quarter and 9.0 percent on year. That follows the 5.3 percent quarterly decline and the 9.1 percent yearly drop in the three months prior.



Taiwan will see Q2 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts calling for a decline of 0.73 percent on year after the 1.59 percent gain in the previous three months.



