Inspire Investing Recognized On Inc. 5000 List Of Most Successful Private Companies

Faith-based investing firm Inspire Investing earned a top-quartile spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Inspire Investing, a global leader in the faith-based investing industry, announced that it was featured on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the prestigious ranking of the most successful, fastest-growing private companies in America. Inspire posted a 398% three-year revenue growth figure from 2016 to 2019, earning a spot among the top 25% of the highly publicized list.

"Making the cut for the Inc. 5000 is a major accomplishment that we owe to our incredibly dedicated staff, passionate investors and the amazing work God is doing in the faith-based investing industry," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "Inspire is completely dedicated to managing money for the glory of God with a faith-based ESG approach to biblically responsible investing principles. People used to tell me there was 'no market' for our biblical approach to managing investments. Not so many people say that now. God is on the move in the financial industry."

The annual Inc. 5000 list includes the most successful companies within America's most dynamic segment - independent small businesses. Companies named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of over 500%, and a median rate of 165%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over one million jobs over the past three years.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading provider of faith-based investments and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score which is used by investors around the world to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles. For more information, visit www.inspireinvesting.com.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. The complete listing of Inc. 5000 honorees, including details about Inspire's ranking, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

