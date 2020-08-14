Beachworx Joins Startup Okaloosa

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Florida based Beachworx is pleased to announce that it has been tapped to join Startup Okaloosa, the virtual incubator launched by the Economic Development Council (EDC) of Okaloosa County. Based in Destin, Florida Beachworx provides coworking space primarily to local businesses as well as visitors to the area requiring a professional environment to conduct mission-critical work while traveling.

The company offers innovative and practical office space, ranging from private offices and coworking/shared offices, to conference rooms for many local businesses, and they proudly assert that many would find it worth becoming a member today. The office spaces are state-of-the-art and are well equipped to handle even social distancing requirements.

Beachworx always aims to provide the best service to their clientele. As a forum for networking, mentorship is a key component to Beachworx members successes and is another reason that the company was asked to join Startup Okaloosa. The Economic Development Council of Okaloosa County created this new, on-line resource in order to assist aspiring entrepreneurs, startups, and small business owners.

This virtual incubator takes the form of an information portal, and the site links to traditional and non-traditional funding partners, key advisory organizations, real estate options (including local coworking spaces), and educational resources. "Incubators are a means to success for today's entrepreneurs; they help create and retain jobs," says EDC President Larry Sassano.

Beachworx strengthens this endeavor by providing coworking and office spaces in concert with an array of business services in order to further develop local businesses that are in their developmental and trial stages. To find out more about Beachworx, anyone can view the Facebook page.

For instance, William Blanken states in a 5-Star Google review that they, "Have been utilizing Beachworx for a couple of years now. The office space is exactly what I need for my business. Professional space for getting the job done. The staff and fellow businesses are a pleasure." The company boasts many more 5-Star ratings of this nature as well, many of which can be found on their Google page.

As the community's lead economic development organization, the EDC is committed to building economic diversification through innovative strategies and initiatives. Executive Director of the EDC Nathan Sparks notes, "With 66% of our businesses having between one and four employees, entrepreneurs and small business owners are truly the backbone of our local economy. We felt it important - especially in light of the economic downturn we've experienced as a result of COVID-19 - to develop a resource to aid individuals who are either beginning or restarting their entrepreneurial journey."

EDC FY 2020 Chair Katie Sharon adds to this, stating that, "We intend for Startup Okaloosa to be a community resource, not just another EDC program. To that end, the site will feature relevant content from our partners. We encourage organizations like the Chambers of Commerce and the SBDC to share items they feel will provide value to the startups and small businesses we are seeking to serve."

Business incubators are programs designed to facilitate the successful development of entrepreneurial companies through various business support resources and services offered both within the incubator and through its network of contacts. Beachworx is now featured on the Startup Okaloosa website and is ready to provide the local community with an invaluable resource.

Steven Franco, founder of Beachworx, first identified a need for short term coworking space and private offices for individuals, small businesses, and corporations some time ago. His vision was to establish a cutting-edge workplace, innovative, and always adapting, to provide the very best office environment.

To find out more about Beachworx and Startup Okaloosa, visit their websites and social media platforms.

