The commercial jar blender market is expected to grow by USD 62.64 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The taste of any dish is majorly influenced by the use of the right amount of ingredients and mixing. The use of manual ways of mixing lacks consistency and operational efficiency. This could make the food look less attractive and have a non-uniform taste. Hence, commercial jar blenders are increasingly being adopted by end-users to ensure proper mixing of food ingredients and provide better texture, appearance, and taste to the final dish. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global commercial jar blender market.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for commercial jar blenders with sound enclosures will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Commercial Jar Blender Market: Growing Demand for Commercial Jar Blenders with Sound Enclosures

Commercial jar blenders usually make high levels of noise which can be disturbing to customers. This negatively impacts the brand image of the commercial establishment. Hence, end-users are exhibiting increased demand for jar blenders with sound enclosures to reduce noise levels. To capitalize on this trend, vendors in the market are offering a wide range of models with sound enclosures. For instance, Hamilton Beach Brands offers products such as The Quantum 950 Blender HBH950 Series and The Summit Blender HBH850 Series with sound enclosures. Therefore, the rising demand for commercial jar blenders with sound enclosures is expected to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Increase in demand for appliances with certifications and the rise in demand for fruit-based drinks will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Commercial Jar Blender Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the commercial jar blender market by product (commercial jar blenders for food, commercial jar blenders for drinks, and commercial jar blenders for food and drinks), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and controls (commercial jar blenders with electronic controls and commercial jar blenders with toggle or paddle controls).

The North American region led the commercial jar blender market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the thriving foodservice industry in the region.

