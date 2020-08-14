The global industrial media converters market is expected to grow by USD 73.24 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Media Converters Market 2020-2024

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Media Converters Market Analysis Report by End-user (Process industry and Discrete industry), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the ease of installation in existing cabling infrastructure. In addition, the increasing need for monitoring media converters is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial media converters market.

The replacement of network cables involving copper wire and fiber optics is often challenging and leads to high capital expenditure. Also, switching from copper wires to fiber optics requires expensive equipment. However, the use of media converters simplifies the transition of media types and facilitates the easy extension of LAN using fiber optics in existing infrastructure. Such benefits have increased the demand for media converters among industrial operators. As industrial manufacturers are increasingly focusing on embracing ethernet protocol for connectivity and extending networking capabilities, the demand for media converters is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Major Five Industrial Media Converters Companies:

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Advantech Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Industrial Internet of Thing Services (IIoT), Embedded Boards and Design-in Services (EIoT), Allied Design Manufacture Services (Allied DMS), Intelligent Services (SIoT), and Global Customer Services (AGS &APS). The company offers media converters that are robust and compact. They are used to convert Gigabit Ethernet or Fast Ethernet networks into Gigabit or Ethernet fiber-optic networks.

Antaira Technologies LLC

Antaira Technologies LLC operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers a wide range of industrial media converters. Some of its key offerings include IMC-100A-M, IMC-100A-ST-M, IMC-100A-M-T, IMC-100A-ST-M-T, IMC-100A-WA-S2, and others.

Beijer Electronics Group AB

Beijer Electronics Group AB operates its business through segments such as Westermot, Beijer Electronics, and Korenix. Under the brand, Beijer electronics (westermo), the company offers ethernet media converters with different models, to convert between 10/100basetx or 1000basetx and fiber. They provide far end fault indication (fefi) in the form of auto link loss forwarding (llf) to ensure that link status changes are forwarded.

Belden Inc.

Belden Inc. operates its business through segments such as Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The company offers a wide range of industrial media converters such as the magnum cr14 converter, magnum csg14 gigabit converter, magnum csn14 converter, magnum csg14u gigabit converter, and magnum ft14 and ft14h 10mb fiber media converters.

Black Box Corp.

Black Box Corp. operates its business through segments such as Solutions and Products. The company offers a wide range of industrial media controllers such as LBH2000 Series, LGC280 Series, LGC5200 Series, LGC5300 Series, and others.

Industrial Media Converters Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Process industry

Discrete industry

Industrial Media Converters Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

