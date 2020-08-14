

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen nearly 60 points or 2.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,320-point plateau although it figures to hand those gains right back on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on concerns over coronavirus stimulus and falling oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets also figure to open in the red.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Thursday as gains from the oil companies were offset by weakness from the financials and properties.



For the day, the index rose 1.46 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 3,320.73 after trading between 3,309.46 and 3,338.15. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 1.35 points or 0.06 percent to end at 2,216.47.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.20 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.30 percent, China Construction Bank eased 0.16 percent, China Merchants Bank tumbled 1.22 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.09 percent, Ping An Insurance dropped 0.73 percent, PetroChina rose 0.22 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.50 percent, China Shenhua Energy was down 0.13 percent, Gemdale retreated 0.99 percent, Poly Developments fell 0.18 percent and China Vanke sank 0.38 percent.



Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks were lackluster on Thursday, lingering near the unchanged line before ending mixed.



The Dow shed 80.12 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 27,896.72, while the NASDAQ added 30.26 points or 0.27 percent to end at 11,042.50 and the S&P 500 fell 6.92 points or 0.20 percent to close at 3,373.43.



The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders kept an eye on developments in Washington, where Democrats and White House officials remain at an impasse over a coronavirus relief bill.



The ongoing stalemate over a new stimulus bill has raised concerns the economic recovery implied by recent data could stall.



In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits declined by more than expected last week.



Oil prices were down on Thursday after the International Energy Agency cut its forecast for global oil demand for 2020 to 91.9 million barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dipped $0.28 or 0.66 percent at $42.27, after having jumped 2.6 percent on Wednesday.



Closer to home, China will release a raft of data this morning, including July numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, unemployment and house prices.



Industrial production is expected to rise 5.1 percent on year after gaining 4.8 percent in June. Retail sales are called higher by an annual 0.1 percent after sinking 1.8 percent in the previous month.



FAI is tipped to fall 1.6 percent on year after losing 3.1 percent a month earlier. In June, house prices climbed 4.9 percent on year and the jobless rate was 5.7 percent.



