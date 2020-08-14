

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is edging lower on Friday after a positive start, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and as investors remained cautious due to the stalled U.S. stimulus talks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 12.85 points or 0.06 percent to 23,236.76, after touching a high of 23,388.79 earlier. The Japanese market hit a six-month on Thursday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing more than 2 percent and Fast Retailing is edging down 0.1 percent.



In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is declining almost 1 percent and Advantest is down 0.2 percent. In the financial sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are losing more than 1 percent each.



Among automakers, Toyota is lower by more than 1 percent and Honda Motor is losing almost 1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Sony is rising almost 2 percent and Canon is advancing almost 1 percent, while Panasonic is declining almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is edging down 0.1 percent.



In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is declining more than 2 percent and Inpex is down almost 2 percent after crude oil prices dropped overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Dentsu Group is gaining almost 5 percent, while Fujifilm Holdings and Cyberagent are rising almost 3 percent each.



Conversely, IHI Corp. is losing more than 3 percent and Pacific Metals is lower by almost 3 percent. Mitsui Fudosan and Tokyo Tatemono are declining more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will provide June figures for its tertiary industry index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 106 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday in a lackluster session as traders expressed some uncertainty about the outlook for the markets. A steep drop by Cisco Systems weighed on the Dow after the networking giant reported better than expected fiscal fourth quarter results, but provided disappointing guidance. Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington, where Democrats and White House officials remain at an impasse over a coronavirus relief bill.



The Dow dipped 80.12 points or 0.3 percent to 27,896.72 and the S&P 500 edged down 6.92 points or 0.2 percent to 3,373.43. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back off its best levels, but still closed up 30.27 points or 0.3 percent at 11,042.50.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index fell by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices continued their modest decline through Thursday after the International Energy Agency cut its forecast for global oil demand for the whole of 2020 to 91.9 million barrels per day, saying the Covid-19 pandemic has cast a long shadow over oil demand. WTI crude oil for September fell $0.28 or 0.66 percent to $42.27 a barrel.



