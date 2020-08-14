Technavio has been monitoring the biostimulants market and it is poised to grow by 2 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADAMA Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Evonik Industries AG, FMC Corp., ISAGRO Spa, Italpollina Spa, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., and VALAGRO Spa are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for organic food has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Biostimulants Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Biostimulants Market is segmented as below:

Product Acid-based Extract-based Others

Type Raw Crops And Cereals Fruits And Vegetables Turfs And Ornaments Others

Application Foliar Soil Seed

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Biostimulants Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our biostimulants market report covers the following areas:

Biostimulants Market size

Biostimulants Market trends

Biostimulants Market industry analysis

This study identifies the reduction in arable land as one of the prime reasons driving the biostimulants market growth during the next few years.

Biostimulants Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the biostimulants market, including some of the vendors such as ADAMA Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Evonik Industries AG, FMC Corp., ISAGRO Spa, Italpollina Spa, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., and VALAGRO Spa. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Biostimulants Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Biostimulants Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist biostimulants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biostimulants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biostimulants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biostimulants market vendors

