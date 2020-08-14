Technavio has been monitoring the adhesive tapes market and it is poised to grow by USD 17.02 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LINTEC Corp., Lohmann GmbH Co.KG, Nitto Denko Corp., Scapa Group Plc, Shurtape Technologies LLC, and tesa SE are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increased construction activities across geographies have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Adhesive Tapes Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Adhesive Tapes Market is segmented as below:
- Material
- Polypropylene
- Paper
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Adhesive Tapes Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our adhesive tapes market report covers the following areas:
- Adhesive Tapes Market size
- Adhesive Tapes Market trends
- Adhesive Tapes Market industry analysis
This study identifies increased demand for eco-friendly products as one of the prime reasons driving the adhesive tapes market growth during the next few years.
Adhesive Tapes Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the adhesive tapes market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LINTEC Corp., Lohmann GmbH Co.KG, Nitto Denko Corp., Scapa Group Plc, Shurtape Technologies LLC, and tesa SE. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the adhesive tapes market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Adhesive Tapes Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist adhesive tapes market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the adhesive tapes market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the adhesive tapes market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of adhesive tapes market vendors
