WISeKey Selected by a Leading European Telecom Operator to Implement its VaultiTrust Secure IoT Beacons and Digital Identities to Develop a New Generation of Smart Home Boxes

WISeKey's VaultIC Secure Element and VaultiTrust credentials to secure the control panel to which indoor and outdoor detectors, DECT, ULE, ZigBee and Z-Wave based peripherals and devices are connected

Geneva, Switzerland - August 14, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that it has been contracted by a leading European telecom operator to implement its VaultiTrust to develop a new generation of "Smart Home" boxes. As per the terms of the contract, through its VaultiTrust solution, WISeKey will be generating and inserting robust digital identity into secure elements used in critical applications for smart homes.

The expanding of Internet of Things (IoT) is convenient and allows the implementation of many disruptive applications, but it is also riddled with risks. As the intelligence of devices on the edge increases, so does the attack surface. Hackers can easily and remotely take control of devices, intercept and manipulate data, tamper with routers and servers and take control of applications. Cybersecurity sits on cryptographic tools that protect systems from device-to-cloud. WISeKey's suite of hardware and software products create secure connections from the edge, where sensors and connected devices are creating data, all the way to the cloud, where decisions are made on how that data is processed and used. WISeKey's VaultiTrust is part of this consistent offer.

The best way to ensure devices don't get hacked is encryption, which essentially means converting sensitive information into code. WISeKey offers secured apps that encrypt data and make it more difficult for hackers to breach devices.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey noted, "The number of devices connected to the internet is growing quickly and more than one trillion devices are projected to be connected to the internet by the year 2030. One device that a hacker gets into could be a gateway to a person's entire digital identity. Once hackers get access into a device in the house through Wi-Fi, and can decrypt your digital identity, they can access all of your devices and data. They can access your computers, your camera, your fridge, whatever you have connected to the internet." (see Mr. Moreira's interview with Yahoo Finance's On The Move ) .

"Another key to ensuring your devices are kept secure is to regularly change usernames and passwords and use two-factor authentication when available. It's also unwise to use the same username and passwords across multiple websites and apps. Doing so simply makes it easier for attackers to gain access to more of your data if they're able to crack your login.

"If you don't protect your identity, somebody else might be already trying to take it from you. Identity is a precious asset. Identity is money. Identity has a huge value on the internet if sold on the dark web. So not protecting your digital identity is the main reason why hackers are able to get access to your personal information," added Mr. Moreira.

"When it comes to your smart home devices, the best place to start protecting yourself is at the router level. That's because your router broadcasts a Wi-Fi signal to all nearby devices, making sure you get online anywhere in your home. But that signal can also reach as far as the street in front of your house or even your neighbors' homes. And if you've got a weak username and password, like the default login information that came with your device, any attacker driving by or otherwise within range of your connection can easily gain access to your network. From there, they can do some serious damage, including accessing your personal files, or your connected cameras and speakers.

"In addition to properly managing your usernames and passwords across devices and accounts, you'll also want to ensure that any device you connect to the internet is always running the latest software updates. You can typically update your devices via their included apps, though you may need to check the manufacturer's website in some instances," concluded Mr. Moreira. (also visit https://finance.yahoo.com/news/how-to-protect-smart-home-devices-from-being-hacked-190813687.html )

WISeKey's VaultiTrust offers two modules: trusted data generation and secure elements provisioning. VaultiTrust takes advantage of WISeKey's government grade security certified offerings and end-to-end digital security management to generate identity keys and efficiently install them into chips. VaultiTrust's web portal complements the service by offering an easy way to configure, manage and track production. WISeKey operates FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified Hardware Security Modules (HSM) to efficiently generate secure data. These HSM are located in a WISeKey Common Criteria EAL5+ and ISO27001 certified backed up data center and the HSM can be shared only upon customer's request. WISeKey also offers a cryptography customization service whenever needed.

