Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia Asset Management to merge with Aktia Bank

14 August 2020 at 9.00 a.m.

Aktia Asset Management to merge with Aktia Bank

Aktia Bank Plc initiates merger procedures aiming at merging the wholly owned subsidiary Aktia Asset Management Ltd with Aktia Bank Plc. The merger forms part of the Group's strategic goal of increasing efficiency in the operations and simplifying the Group structure. The merger is planned to enter into force as per 31 December 2020. After the merger asset management will become an operating area of its own within Aktia Bank.

Asset management is a central focus area in Aktia's strategy, and the simplified Group structure will further support the implementation of the strategy. Aktia is purposefully seeking growth within asset management, both in private customers and institutions, by developing the offering and providing its asset management expertise to a wider range both in Finland and internationally.

Aktia Asset Management provides asset management services to funds and other institutional customers. The merger does not require any actions from the customers.

Further information:

Niina Bergring, Executive Vice President, Asset Management, Aktia Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 822 1514

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) in 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.