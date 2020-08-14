

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray International Trust plc (MYI.L) reported Friday that its first-half return before taxation was negative 166.32 million pounds, compared to last year's positive return of 151.96 million pounds.



Return attributable to equity shareholders was negative 166.64 million pounds, compared to positive 148.63 million pounds a year ago.



Return per Ordinary share was negative 128.77 pence, compared to positive 115.47 pence last year.



Net Asset Value or NAV per ordinary share was 1,031.8 pence, down 13.3 percent from 1,190.0 pence a year ago.



Losses on investments was 192.73 million pounds, compared to gains of 117.41 million pounds a year ago.



Income fell to 35.56 million pounds from 41.24 million pounds a year ago.



Further, the company announced two interim dividends of 12.0 pence, same as last year, in respect of the period to June 30. The first interim dividend is payable on August 14 to shareholders on the register on July 3. The second interim dividend will be paid on November 19 to shareholders on the register on October 2.



The Board currently intends in 2020 at least to match the dividend payout of 53.5p per share in 2019. I



Looking ahead, Kevin Carter, Chairman, said, 'Current widespread economic contractions will likely produce credit defaults, bond rating downgrades, equity capital raisings, on-going profit warnings and dividend cuts.'



