Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Application for Admission - TruSpine Technologies PLC 14-Aug-2020 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RULE 23 - PROFORMA PRE-ADMISSION ANNOUNCEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: TruSpine Technologies PLC APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Spectrum House, Af33 Beehive Ring Road, London Gatwick Airport, Gatwick, RH6 0LG DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Ian Anthony Roberts (Chief Executive Officer) Norman Alec Charles Lott (Chief Financial Officer) Martin Charles Armstrong (Non-executive Chairman) Tim Hugh David Evans (Non-executive Director) Annabel Martha Schild (Non-executive Director) APPLICANT SECTOR: Medical Devices DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: TruSpine is a medical device company in the spinal device market. The Company is developing disruptive technologies to for use in the spinal stabilisation market, commencing with the following three devices: Cervi-LOK - for the cervical and upper thoracic spine Faci-LOK - for the lumbar and lower thoracic spine, and GRASP Laminoplasty - a treatment for decompression of the spinal cord. These devices represent a potential paradigm shift potentially significant development in spinal fixation, by providing stabilisation while not altering the bony spinal anatomy by using of patients through the use of screws, staples or other devices which currently dominate the spinal market. The Company is seeking to obtain regulatory clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for its Cervi-LOK product in Q1 2021 and will subsequently seek clearance for Faci-LOK and GRASP Laminoplasty. NAME OF AQSE EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER: Cairn Financial Advisers LLP NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: [?] ordinary shares of GBP0.0001 each SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): Approximately [?]% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Name Number of % of Issued Ordinary Shares Share Capital on Admission LCS Trust 20,000,000 [?] FocusPlay Retirement 4,629,905 [?] Benefit Scheme Annabel Martha Schild [?] [?] TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERRABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: None THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: 20 August 2020 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: http://truspine.org/ [1] In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included: NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED: N/A ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES: N/A DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS: N/A DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT: N/A In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows: UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: N/A Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 81927 EQS News ID: 1118003 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b76a38e484c26e09d613fb906037051c&application_id=1118003&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

