The 1 MW/4 MWh storage system will be used to store power during peak hours or when the station reaches maximum load as well as for improving network voltage.The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corp (Kahramaa) has installed a 1 MW/4 MWh storage system at its 11 kV Nuaija station. The facility, built in partnership with Qatari conglomerate Al-Attiyah Group and US electric car maker and battery provider Tesla, is intended to store power during peak hours or when the station reaches maximum load as well as to improve network voltage. The QAR10 million ($2.7 million) project was implemented in ...

