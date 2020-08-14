Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
News des Tages: Produkt nach 72 Stunden komplett ausverkauft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.08.2020 | 10:28
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 14

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274913-08-202057.20833,190,000182,494,477EUR
NL000927275613-08-202080.8976286,00023,136,714EUR
NL000927276413-08-202057.7168248,00014,313,766EUR
NL000927277213-08-202060.6897393,00023,851,052EUR
NL000927278013-08-202062.9554230,00014,479,742EUR
NL000969022113-08-202041.66675,691,190237,133,106EUR
NL000969023913-08-202032.52372,735,40488,965,459EUR
NL000969024713-08-202018.64885,333,39099,461,323EUR
NL000969025413-08-202014.54633,371,53749,043,389EUR
NL001027380113-08-202021.2569,886,000210,136,816EUR
NL001040870413-08-202086.48931,145,00099,030,249EUR
NL001073181613-08-202052.49730,00038,317,700EUR
NL001137607413-08-202034.7872275,2559,575,351EUR
NL001168359413-08-202023.63951,300,00030,731,350EUR
total1,120,670,494
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.