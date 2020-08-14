VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 14
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|13-08-2020
|57.2083
|3,190,000
|182,494,477
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|13-08-2020
|80.8976
|286,000
|23,136,714
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|13-08-2020
|57.7168
|248,000
|14,313,766
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|13-08-2020
|60.6897
|393,000
|23,851,052
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|13-08-2020
|62.9554
|230,000
|14,479,742
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|13-08-2020
|41.6667
|5,691,190
|237,133,106
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|13-08-2020
|32.5237
|2,735,404
|88,965,459
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|13-08-2020
|18.6488
|5,333,390
|99,461,323
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|13-08-2020
|14.5463
|3,371,537
|49,043,389
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|13-08-2020
|21.256
|9,886,000
|210,136,816
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|13-08-2020
|86.4893
|1,145,000
|99,030,249
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|13-08-2020
|52.49
|730,000
|38,317,700
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|13-08-2020
|34.7872
|275,255
|9,575,351
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|13-08-2020
|23.6395
|1,300,000
|30,731,350
|EUR
|total
|1,120,670,494
