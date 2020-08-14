

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary industry activity grew for the first time in five months in June, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.



Tertiary industry activity rose 7.9 percent month-on-month in June, after a 2.9 percent fall in May.



Data showed that the broad-ranging personal services increased 12.3 percent in June, and broad-ranging business services gained 5.1 percent.



Among components, living and amusement-related services, retail trade, transport and postal activities, wholesale trade, medical, health care and welfare, information and communications, real estate, finance and insurance, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, business-related services, and goods rental and leasing increased in June.



On a yearly basis, tertiary activity fell 8.6 percent in June, following a 16.8 percent decline in the previous month.



