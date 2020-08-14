

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices declined in July, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Friday.



Producer and import prices fell 3.3 percent year-on-year in July.



The producer price index fell 2.0 percent annually in July and import prices decreased 5.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices rose 0.1 percent in July.



The latest rise was mainly due to higher prices for petroleum products, the agency said.



Domestic sale prices fell 0.9 percent yearly in July and rose 0.1 percent a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

