

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday as investors reacted to the stalled U.S. stimulus talks and a raft of economic data from China.



Chinese shares rose sharply even as retail sales and industrial production numbers for July continue to point to weak recovery in the region.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 39.37 points, or 1.19 percent, to 3,360.10, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 47.66 points, or 0.19 percent, at 25,183.01.



Official data showed that China's industrial production grew 4.8 percent on a yearly basis in July, the same rate of growth as seen in June and weaker than the expected rise of 5.1 percent.



Retail sales dropped 1.1 percent from last year, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent.



During January to July period, fixed asset investment decreased 1.6 percent versus a 3.1 percent decrease in January to June.



Japanese shares finished slightly higher as a weaker yen helped lift exporters. The Nikkei average edged up 39.75 points, or 0.17 percent, to 23,289.36, while the broader Topix index closed marginally lower at 1,623.38 amid U.S. stimulus uncertainty.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group declined 1.5 percent while Fast Retailing inched up 0.4 percent. Tech stocks rose broadly, with Advantest rising half a percent and Screen Holdings gaining 1.3 percent.



Banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial fell between 0.4 percent and 1.2 percent.



Australian markets rose notably after Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe signaled no change in official interest rates for at least three years to ease the economic pain of the coronavirus crisis.



He also said that policymakers had no concerns about the stability of the country's banking system.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 35.20 points, or 0.58 percent, to 6,126.20, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 37.80 points, or 0.61 percent, at 6,261.70.



Lender National Australia Bank gained 1.2 percent despite posting a drop in third-quarter cash earnings. ANZ and Westpac rose 0.8 percent and half a percent, respectively while Commonwealth shed 0.9 percent.



Gold miners gained ground after bullion prices rose overnight amid concerns that the economic recovery is faltering. Evolution Mining surged 6.5 percent and Regis Resources advanced 2 percent.



Newcrest Mining declined 0.9 percent after it delivered lower gold production across its mines in Australia and Papua New Guinea.



Energy stocks ended mixed after crude oil prices declined overnight. IT stocks advanced, with Xero and Afterpay rising 5.4 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.



Seoul stocks fell sharply as weak Chinese data dented economic recovery hopes. South Korea's finance minister said today that the economy will likely bounce back to sequential growth in the third quarter, but a slump in exports remains a major concern.



The benchmark Kospi ended down 30.04 points, or 1.23 percent, at 2,407.49, snapping a nine-session winning streak. That marked its sharpest fall since June 29.



Export prices in South Korea were down 5.8 percent year on year in July, the Bank of Korea said - following the upwardly revised 5.7 percent drop in June (originally -6.0 percent). Import prices tumbled an annual 9.0 percent after sinking 7.4 percent in the previous month. On a monthly basis, export prices were down 0.4 percent and import prices fell 0.9 percent.



New Zealand shares ended modestly lower, with travel-related and real estate stocks drifting lower as the virus outbreak extend beyond Auckland and data showed employment stayed in contraction for the fifth straight month in July. The benchmark NZX-50 index slid 48.68 points, or 0.42 percent, to 11,452.14.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as investors weighed positive jobless claims data against an impasse over a coronavirus relief bill.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

