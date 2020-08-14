Softlab9 Technologies Inc: Softlab9 Target Acquisition CleanGo GreenGo Receives COVID-19 Site License

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / Softlab9 Technologies Inc. (CSE:SOFT)(OTC PINK:SOFSF)(FRA:APO2)(SOFT or the Company), is pleased to announce that its target acquisition CleanGo GreenGo (CleanGo) has received its Health Canada COVID-19 site license.

This COVID-19 Site License (#2095) was issued for the sole purpose of manufacturing and/or importing antiseptic skin cleansers (i.e. hand sanitizers) as an interim measure, and will be valid for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency response.

This license specifically authorizes CleanGo GreenGo to manufacture, package, label and/or import antiseptic Skin Cleansers / hand sanitizers, as described in the Product Monograph available at Health Canada's website.

Anthony Sarvucci, CEO of CleanGo said,"We are pleased to be recognized by Health Canada as a trusted supplier of quality hand sanitizer.The company is equipped to meet demand with a made in North America product."

Rahim Mohamed, CEO of SOFT said, "With growing demand and short supply, this will help our communities secure a much needed product to keep families safe heading into the new school year and colder weather."

About CleanGo GreenGo

CleanGo GreenGo is an FDA and Health Canada approved Manufacturer of Green, Non-Toxic, and Biodegradable suite of cleaning products for industrial, commercial and consumer markets.

CleanGo GreenGo, also manufactures hand sanitizer gel which is sold throughout the USA and Canada.

CleanGo's products have been tested in 2015 in the USA to kill the human coronavirus. CleanGo's products are sold on various online platforms, including Amazon, as well as through distribution in retail, wholesale, and government agencies. CleanGo GreenGo utilizes a Patent Pending IP. The Patent was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in February 2020 and currently holds a Patent Pending Status.

About SoftLab9

SoftLab9 Technologies Inc. is an international publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early staged companies. We provide access to capital, executive management and industry experience to grow our portfolio of companies.

SoftLab9's experienced team bring new ideas and innovation based on science to find solution's to the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe, now more than ever during these unprecedented international public health crisis.

Cautionary Note:

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that CleanGo GreenGo or any other product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time. Do not drink or consume any of the products at any time. Follow the instructions on the bottles. The products mentioned are meant to be used on surfaces and hands to sanitize to protect against bacteria and viruses. CleanGo GreenGo is not a cure, nor does it imply to be a cure for COVID-19.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this presentation that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, and orientations regarding the future, including without limitation statements related to the use of the proceeds of the Private Placement and the Company's prospect of success in executing its proposed plans, including its plans to complete the acquisition of CleanGo GreenGo. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "will", "plans", "expects", "may", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", proposes" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

