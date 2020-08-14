

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Friday after retail sales and industrial production numbers for July continue to point to weak recovery in China.



Also, Eurozone GDP figures later today are expected to confirm a sharp contraction in the second quarter.



The benchmark DAX fell 146 points, or 1.13 percent, to 12,847 after losing half a percent the previous day.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank declined 2-3 percent.



Daimler AG, the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, gave up 1.2 percent after it agreed to pay more than $2.2 billion to settle U.S. claims over emissions from its diesel vehicles.



Container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd soared nearly 10 percent after delivering good results in the first half of 2020.



Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO), a producer of steel and metal products, was down 1.4 percent after it reported second-quarter net loss of 111 million, compared to last year's net income of 28 million euros.



Aareal Bank gained 3 percent as it announced an agreement to sell a 30 percent minority stake in its IT subsidiary Aareon AG to financial investor Advent International.



Airline Lufthansa tumbled 4 percent and tourism company TUI AG slumped 5.7 percent after Britain added more countries from the continent to its quarantine list.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de