

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area economy contracted at a record pace in the second quarter, as initially estimated, due to the containment measures taken by member countries to control the spread of the coronavirus, flash estimate from Eurostat showed Friday.



Gross domestic product fell 12.1 percent sequentially in the second quarter, following a 3.6 percent drop in the first quarter. This was the sharpest decline seen since the series began in 1995.



Year-on-year, GDP was down 15 percent versus a 3.1 percent decline a quarter ago. This was also the sharpest decrease since 1995.



Both quarterly and annual rates matched the preliminary estimate released on July 31.



Data showed that employment dropped 2.8 percent from the previous quarter, the biggest since the series began in 1995. Employment was down 0.2 percent in the first quarter.



On a yearly basis, employment decreased 2.9 percent versus a 0.4 percent rise in the preceding period.



Another report from Eurostat showed that the trade surplus nearly doubled in June from the previous month as the growth in exports far exceeded the rise in imports.



The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 17.1 billion from EUR 8.6 billion in May.



Exports increased 11.2 percent on month and imports grew 5.7 percent in June.



On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus exports and imports decreased 10 percent and 12.2 percent annually, respectively.



As a result, the trade surplus totaled EUR 21.2 billion versus EUR 19.4 billion last year.



