BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 13
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 13 August 2020 were:
601.32p Capital only
604.60p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share issuance of 75,000 ordinary shares on 12th August
2020, the Company has 83,768,462 ordinary shares in issue.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
