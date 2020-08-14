BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 13
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 13 August 2020 were:
164.95p Capital only
166.84p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the Buyback of 50,000 ordinary shares on 13th August
2020, the Company has 80,779,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
19,582,261 which are held in treasury.
