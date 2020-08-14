Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 13-August-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 265.89p

INCLUDING current year revenue 270.72p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 258.85p

INCLUDING current year revenue 263.68p