Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 13-August-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 312.93p

INCLUDING current year revenue 315.09p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 312.94p

INCLUDING current year revenue 315.10p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.