Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2020 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 121.1326 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10324085 CODE: MEUU LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUU LN Sequence No.: 81993 EQS News ID: 1118373 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 14, 2020 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)