Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2020 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 276.8946 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2712585 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 81994 EQS News ID: 1118375 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 14, 2020 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)