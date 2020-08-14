Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUU LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2020 / 12:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 37.8776 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1485935 CODE: LAUU LN ISIN: LU0496786905 ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUU LN Sequence No.: 82020 EQS News ID: 1118427 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2020 06:16 ET (10:16 GMT)